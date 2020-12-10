Advertisement

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has referred the nominations of Ahmed Kuru as Managing Director; Ebelechukwu Uneze; and Aminu Ismail as Executive Directors of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) to the Committee in Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions for screening.

Also forwarded to the Committee on Thursday during plenary were the nominations of Bello Hassan as Managing Director; and Mustapha Muhammed Ibrahim as Executive Director of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

President Muhammadu Buhari in a letter dated 7th December, 2020, had requested the Senate to confirm the appointments of the nominees.

According to the President, both requests were made in accordance with Section 10(1) of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Act, 2010; and in compliance with Sections 5(4) and 8(3) of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation Act, 2010.

The Committee which is expected to screen the nominees is Chaired by Senator Uba Sani, and was given two weeks to report back to the Upper Chamber.