FIVE presidential contestants for the office of the President General of the Igbo apex socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide would Sunday (today) present their manifestos to Ndigbo in diaspora.

The contestants are, former Secretary General of the Organisation, Dr Joe Nworgu; former Imo State Chairman of Organisation, Dr. Chidi Osuagwu; former Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States, Prof George Obiozor; Chief Chris Asoluka and Chief Goddy Uwazulike.

Our correspondent learnt on Saturday that the aspirants would present their manifestos during a town hall meeting/interactive session between them and the OHA – the people, in a worldwide meeting.

The Interactive Session which comes ahead of the Ohanaze Ndigbo General Election on January 11, 2021 and organised by a coalition of Igbo Organisations, holds virtually via Zoom.

In January delegates across the seven Igbo speaking states of Nigeria; Abia, Anambra, Anioma in Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo and Ikwerre in Rivers will democratically elect new leaders for the apex-Igbo Organization.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Coalition, Mr Austin Okeke and Mr Gideon Adikwuru, had in statement made available to our correspondent on Saturday, explained that the challenges ocassioned by the Covid-19 pandemic necessitated the use of the virtual platform to hold such an all-important Session for Igbo across the world.

The Coalition in statement titled “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Elections”, said that “Zoom provides us an alternative to reach out to Igbos across the globe. With the online meeting, Ndigbo in the diaspora and in Nigeria will be able to connect to hear directly from these aspirants.

“The Igbo Nation has its principles built on democratic Republicanism; therefore, making it one of the oldest democracies in the world.

“The virtual meeting traverses the borders of Nigeria such that Igbos in China, UK, America, Ghana, South Africa or even Alaba Market can watch in real time” they said.