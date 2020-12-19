…Says APC In ‘Blood Business’ With Bandits, Insurgents
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the revelations trailing the
abduction and release of 600 students by bandits have further exposed
the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party in league with bandits,
insurgents and terrorists ravaging our nation.
The PDP says such revelations further explain why the APC has been
acting as the mouthpiece of bandits, rationalizing killings and
kidnapping, showing express sympathy to terrorists, refusing to condemn
acts of terrorism but attacking any person or groups that dare to
criticize the activities of these bandits or demand unconditional
release of abductees.
Indeed, the Thursday’s statement by the Governor Mai Buni-led leadership
of the APC, in which it showed support to bandits by condemning genuine
protest by Nigerian women and youth in Abuja, has further betrayed the
APC as a party that has vested interest in the proceeds of these
reprehensible enterprises.
Moreover, the statement credited to the Minister of Information and
Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, wherein he attempted to rationalize the
abduction of the 600 students as a normal occurrence in other parts of
the world, validates apprehensions of high-level conspiracy against
helpless Nigerians.
The outburst by the Buhari Presidency, blaming the killed 43 farmers in
Borno state instead of taking steps to apprehend their assailants also
readily comes to mind.
The posers are; why is the APC always showing sympathy for and
canvassing understanding for bandits, insurgents and terrorists?
Why is the APC not always forthcoming in condemning acts of terrorism
and banditry but only issuing lame and patronizing press statements
after being prodded and called-out by well-meaning Nigerians including
the PDP?
Furthermore, why is the APC and its administration always attacking any
person or groups who condemns acts of terrorism or make suggestions on
how to vanquish the terrorists?
What is APC and its leaders gaining from the activities of bandits,
terrorists, vandals and kidnappers, that they now act as if they are
sureties for these assailants?
Why has APC refused to account for the political mercenaries it imported
from Niger Republic and Chad to unleash violence during the 2019
elections as well as come clean on allegations that they are these crops
of people are unleashing their anger on the nation following the failure
of the APC to settle them?
This is particularly against the backdrop of reported declaration by
President Muhammadu Buhari that the abductors and tormentors of our 600
traumatized and brutalized students were rather “settled”; a statement
that does not only confirm that the Buhari Presidency cannot combat
terrorists but also explains why banditry, kidnapping and acts of
terrorism have become a thriving bloody business under the APC.
It is imperative to state that the APC’s sympathy for acts of terrorism
had led to escalated attacks on our compatriots in the last five years.
It is also very worrisome that our government under the APC can no
longer battle bandits and insurgent and now has to rely on nascent
groups coordinated by APC leaders to negotiate and pay ransom to
assailants.
Such devious designs have elevated acts of terrorism to a per-second
affair in our nation under the encouragement of the APC.
The reported attack on the traditional ruler of Kaura Namoda in Zamfara
state as well as the abduction of the traditional ruler of Ankpa in Kogi
state, just after the settlement of the Katsina bandits, shows a
disturbing trend.
The PDP calls on Nigerians to hold the APC responsible for the escalated
act of banditry, kidnapping and terrorism ravaging our nation.
Perhaps, the time has come for Nigerians, whose loved ones have been
kidnapped or killed by kidnappers or bandits, to approach the APC for
redress.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary