Advertisement

…Says APC In ‘Blood Business’ With Bandits, Insurgents

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the revelations trailing the

abduction and release of 600 students by bandits have further exposed

the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party in league with bandits,

insurgents and terrorists ravaging our nation.

The PDP says such revelations further explain why the APC has been

acting as the mouthpiece of bandits, rationalizing killings and

kidnapping, showing express sympathy to terrorists, refusing to condemn

acts of terrorism but attacking any person or groups that dare to

criticize the activities of these bandits or demand unconditional

release of abductees.

Indeed, the Thursday’s statement by the Governor Mai Buni-led leadership

of the APC, in which it showed support to bandits by condemning genuine

protest by Nigerian women and youth in Abuja, has further betrayed the

APC as a party that has vested interest in the proceeds of these

reprehensible enterprises.

Moreover, the statement credited to the Minister of Information and

Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, wherein he attempted to rationalize the

abduction of the 600 students as a normal occurrence in other parts of

the world, validates apprehensions of high-level conspiracy against

helpless Nigerians.

The outburst by the Buhari Presidency, blaming the killed 43 farmers in

Borno state instead of taking steps to apprehend their assailants also

readily comes to mind.

The posers are; why is the APC always showing sympathy for and

canvassing understanding for bandits, insurgents and terrorists?

Why is the APC not always forthcoming in condemning acts of terrorism

and banditry but only issuing lame and patronizing press statements

after being prodded and called-out by well-meaning Nigerians including

the PDP?

Furthermore, why is the APC and its administration always attacking any

person or groups who condemns acts of terrorism or make suggestions on

how to vanquish the terrorists?

What is APC and its leaders gaining from the activities of bandits,

terrorists, vandals and kidnappers, that they now act as if they are

sureties for these assailants?

Why has APC refused to account for the political mercenaries it imported

from Niger Republic and Chad to unleash violence during the 2019

elections as well as come clean on allegations that they are these crops

of people are unleashing their anger on the nation following the failure

of the APC to settle them?

This is particularly against the backdrop of reported declaration by

President Muhammadu Buhari that the abductors and tormentors of our 600

traumatized and brutalized students were rather “settled”; a statement

that does not only confirm that the Buhari Presidency cannot combat

terrorists but also explains why banditry, kidnapping and acts of

terrorism have become a thriving bloody business under the APC.

It is imperative to state that the APC’s sympathy for acts of terrorism

had led to escalated attacks on our compatriots in the last five years.

It is also very worrisome that our government under the APC can no

longer battle bandits and insurgent and now has to rely on nascent

groups coordinated by APC leaders to negotiate and pay ransom to

assailants.

Such devious designs have elevated acts of terrorism to a per-second

affair in our nation under the encouragement of the APC.

The reported attack on the traditional ruler of Kaura Namoda in Zamfara

state as well as the abduction of the traditional ruler of Ankpa in Kogi

state, just after the settlement of the Katsina bandits, shows a

disturbing trend.

The PDP calls on Nigerians to hold the APC responsible for the escalated

act of banditry, kidnapping and terrorism ravaging our nation.

Perhaps, the time has come for Nigerians, whose loved ones have been

kidnapped or killed by kidnappers or bandits, to approach the APC for

redress.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary