By Tseaa, Armstrong

Barely twenty four hours to the 2020 Chrismas and as giving of gifts is traditional during the yuletide, the General Manager/ CEO of the Benue State Urban Development Board, Apostle ( Dr). Saint Gbilekaa Abrahams has distributed over 355 assorted bags of rice, vegetable oil and beef to staff of the Board.

During the distribution at the Board headquarters, the manager expressed gratitude to God for grace, wisdom and protection over his life, the Board and staff during the year and appealed to them to improve their performance in 2021.

“As we go into the new year (2021), I encourage you to be business minded. “This is an agency of the government that must be up and doing in crossing the tees and doting the ‘I’s in the urban renewal program of the His Excellency, Samuel Ortom’, he exhorted the staff.

The ‘award – wining’ manager of a state agency and pioneer chairman of Heads of government agencies in the state promised to enhance the welfare of the teeming casual staff in 2021 through upward review of their allowances, rewarding field performances and recommending them for permanent and pensionable vacancies in the state civil service.

In a vote of thanks, one of the development monitors, Mr. Henry appreciated the General Manager and the management for the bumper Christmas packages amidst dwindling financial fortunes of the board occasioned by lean state allocation and the Covid 19 pandemic.

Recently, the General Manager was given an award as the Best Manager 2020 by The Decision Newspapers at a colourful event in Makurdi.

It is no gainsaying that, there is no hiding place for the gold fish. So, as the political arithmetic takes different twists and colouration in the state, political analysts are of the opinion that the Peoples Democratic Party may find him wanting to deliver dividends of democracy in a higher capacity.