Advertisement

No fewer than 19 persons may have died as a result of a yet to be identified disease at Epeilo in Otukpa, Ogbadibo LGA of Benue state within the past two weeks.

Chairman of the local government, Mr Samuel Onu, made this known to newsmen at the weekend.

Onu said while constituting a committee to investigate the cause of deaths in the area that the ailment has caused concern to the people and government of Benue state.

According to him, Governor Samuel Ortom has already directed Ministry of Health to go the root cause of the problem and intimate him on the urgent steps needed to be taken to arrest the ugly trend.

Last week, the Ministry of Health in a statement issued by Mr Andrew Amee, the permanent secretary, said the strange disease had claimed 17 lives and added that a team was at Epeilo in Otukpa to identify the nature of the disease.

Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Comrade Abba Moro, in a statement, called on relevant agencies to intervene and bring the rising wave of sudden deaths to an end.

Moro urged the people to be vigilant, adding that personal hygiene as well as consumption of safe water and food should be strictly observed.

In spite of these concerns expressed, the number of those killed by the disease increased from 17 to 19 at the weekend.