In its front page lead story of 20th November 2020, the Thisday newspaper alleged that the Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, CON, was among three Governors, elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that are negotiating to join the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

We wish to state that the story is a disingenuous speculation driven by a clear marketing urge, to feed the appetites of readers whose hunger for salacious political news has been fuelled by the movement of the Ebonyi State Governor, His Excellency, Engr. Dave Umahi, to the APC and the spate of political alignments and realignments, in the country.

We wish to state that His Excellency, Senator Bala Mohammed has never contemplated leaving the PDP, let alone joining the APC. Rather, he is presently preoccupied with fulfilling those campaign promises, on the basis of which the good people Bauchi State supported him, to defeat an incumbent administration. It is to the credit of the Bauchi political elite that, despite the division between the Legislature and the Executive in the State, each controlled by a different political party, they have constructed a novel bipartisan arrangement whereby the Government of the State is jointly run, in the war against hunger, hitherto disenabling infrastructure deficit, the near collapse of education and petty crimes. To any patriotic politician, a huge challenge of this nature calls for full time engagement and not political fortune hunting.

Based on the above, Governor Bala Mohammed considers talks about decamping to another party and all the permutations about 2023, in the first place, as unwholesome distractions. In addition, it is his considered opinion that, not only are such talks premature but that it is the height of insensitivity, to the yearnings of the electorate for transformational change that will lift them, from the nadir of despair to a new era of guaranteed security of lives and property, economic prosperity, political stability and national unity.

Governor Bala Mohammed therefore asks his supporters, members of his political family and all the good people of Bauchi State to ignore the report as it has no substance whatsoever. The Governor wishes to reassure the good people of Bauchi State that his Administration is firmly focused on ensuring the good life for all irrespective of party affiliation, gender, tribe or creed.

Signed:

Mukhtar Gidado

Senior Special Assistant , Media to the Governor .

20th November , 2020.