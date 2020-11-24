Press Statement
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party
(PDP) has appointed Chief Ali Odefa as Chairman of the reconstituted
South East Zonal Caretaker Committee of the party.
The NWC also named Hon. Laz Ogbei as Auditor of the South East Zonal
Caretaker Committee of the party.
The action of the NWC is pursuant to Sections 29 (2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of
the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).
The reconstituted South East Zonal Caretaker Committee is to pilot the
affairs of the party in the South East Zone for a period not exceeding
three months (90) days as prescribed by section 32(2)(e) of the PDP
Constitution.
The NWC enjoins all members of our great party in the South East zone to
continue to work together in harmony for the task ahead, especially at
this time our nation looks up to our great party for solution and
direction.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary