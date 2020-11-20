Advertisement

In an effort to have a speedy completion of the Kano-Zaria-Kaduna-Abuja expressway by the federal government, governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state took the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, with the Ministers of Works Raji Fashola and that of Finance and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, to Karfi town, to let them have a first hand assessment of the federal project.

The visit is a clear indication how the federal government takes the project so dear to heart. Which informed the coming of the delegation to Kano state and heading to Kaduna state by road.

The governor was earlier at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) when he received this powerful delegation from the federal government, who were in Kano to proceed to Kaduna state along with the governor for a Town Hall meeting with relevant stakeholders on the all-important federal government projects.

An official from Julius Berger Nigeria briefed the governor with his guests on the construction methodology and recycling technology, when he indicated that Nigeria was fast becoming an icon in road construction and other people-oriented infrastructural development.

Governor Ganduje was in the company of the state Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure Development, Idris Garba Unguwar Rimi and other top government functionaries.