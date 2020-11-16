Advertisement

A pan-Igbo group, Ndigbo Royal heritage Worldwide (NIROH), has tasked Nigerians on blame game and ‘senseless hate campaign’ against some sections of the country.

The group made the call during a press conference on Sunday, in Enugu.

Flanked by the National Leadership of NIROH, the President General, Dr. Paul Okoye, said that the problem of Nigeria was not Hausa, Yoruba, Fulani, Igbo or any other ethnic group as insinuated by the people he described as ‘prophets of doom’, but maintained that the problem is in ‘our mindset’.

Okoye said, “The solution to Nigeria’s problem, therefore is not in this senseless hate campaign that has not brought us any good; rather it breeds disharmony and lack of faith in the nation.”

While blamed all Nigerians of contributing to the destruction of the fundamentals of this country as a great nation, he said, “we all therefore have a role to play in the rebuilding of this nation that is the hope of the black race world over.”

He said, “Every leader is a reflection of the people he is leading. Nigeria cannot have Merkel or Trump Canada as a leader neither can UK, have Buhari as their leader. Let me say categorically that we all are directly or indirectly responsible for this chaos.

“We therefore must stop the blame game and get back to work. Only fools don’t change their mind. There are no known living saints. All hands therefore must be on deck to leave a bequeathing legacy for the succeeding generation.

He added, “The Muslim in the Arab and Asia are developing their countries, I will therefore want to know why Muslims in Nigeria are not doing the same here instead Dubai has turned

an extension of Kano. Some of the most prosperous countries in the world are governed by Christian’s doctrine, I will therefore want to ask where are our own Christians,” he queried.