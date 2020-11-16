Press Statement
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congratulates the former Governor of
Ekiti State, Chief Ayodele Fayose, as he attains the landmark age of 60
years.
Indeed, our party celebrates Chief Fayose who, over the years, has
demonstrated an uncommon commitment and zeal towards the unity,
stability and development of our dear nation, Nigeria, as well as in
fighting for the rights, liberty and welfare of the common man, in line
with the manifesto and ideals of our great party.
Unarguably, Chief Fayose is a fearless and very forthright leader whose
outspokenness for justice, equality and fairness, particularly for the
downtrodden, clearly demonstrates his belief in putting the good and
welfare of others above personal interests; the very reason he is so
loved across our nation.
Indeed, Osokomole’s sense of duty, particularly during his tenure as
governor of Ekiti state, where his exceptional transparency,
accessibility, humility in service and love for his people propelled him
to deliver an unprecedented development of Ekiti state in all sectors of
life, during which the state experienced its best and most productive
years.
The PDP family therefore celebrates this rare patriot and prays God to
grant him many more years ahead to continue in his statesmanship and
selfless service to our nation, Nigeria and humanity at large.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary