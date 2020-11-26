Advertisement

Press Statement

…Urges UN, Others To list Buhari Administration For Crime Against

Humanity

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) applauds the resolution by the

British parliament to impose travel restriction and Visa ban to

officials of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives

Congress (APC) administration involved in the violation of human rights,

including the shooting and killing of unarmed and peaceful demonstrators

in our country.

The PDP however urges the United Nations and other international bodies

to immediately list indicted officials of President Muhammadu Buhari’s

government for the widespread crime against humanity going on in our

country in the last five years.

Our party also urges the British Government to extend the proposed

sanctions to include the freezing of assets and funds belonging to such

officials and their families in the United Kingdom.

We also call on other countries, including United States, France, the

United Arab Emirates, South Africa among others to impose similar

sanctions against indicted officials of the Buhari administration for

human rights violations and crime against humanity.

Such sanctions should also be imposed on officials indicted for

undermining our democracy and electoral system.

The international community must call out President Buhari, as the buck

stops on his table, as the commander-in-chief, under whose watch, human

rights violations including arbitrary arrests and detention in

dehumanizing facilities, widespread extrajudicial killings, sudden

disappearances of dissenting voices, disregard to rule of law,

disobedience to court orders and foisting of siege mentality on the

citizenry, have become the order of the day.

Indeed, the manifest use of brute force, including the deployment of the

military with live ammunition, in addition to recruiting of armed thugs

to attack and kill innocent Nigerian youths, who were in peaceful

demonstration against widespread police brutality and other systemic

injustices, underscores the horrible situation in Nigeria under

President Buhari as detailed in earlier reports by Amnesty International

and US Department of State among other international bodies.

Is it not frightening that the Buhari Presidency has failed to come

clean on who ordered the deployment of troops to Lekki Toll Gate in

Lagos, where unarmed demonstrators were shot and killed even while

waving our national flag and singing our nation’s anthem?

Is it not equally frightening that government has also failed to explain

how armed thugs were seen being brought in security vans to unleash

violence on demonstrators in Abuja and other parts of our country?

Rather than providing answers to these troubling questions, the Federal

Government is desperate to gag Nigerians, muzzle the press, shut down

the social media and even threatening the international media including

CNN for carrying out an investigative report on the Lekki killing, while

its officials continue to make contradicting claims on the matter.

Moreover, the administration had turned a deaf ear to the demand for an

independent National Truth Commission on the killings. Such stance only

points to desperation for a huge cover up in the face of demand for

answers by Nigerians and the international community.

Our party therefore urges the international community not to relent in

standing for the Nigerian people at this critical time in our national

history, particularly in ensuring respect to the rights of citizens and

the sanctity of our electoral system.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary