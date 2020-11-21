Advertisement

…Says Crime Against Humanity Going On In Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) charges President Muhammadu Buhari

to, without further delay, set up an independent national truth

commission on the reported killing of peaceful protesters by security

agencies as well as alleged recruiting of hoodlums by agents of

government to disrupt the patriotic demonstration by Nigerian youths

against police brutality in our country.

The party said it finds it very strange that the Buhari Presidency had

remained evasive and chose to push the responsibility of enquiry to the

states, despite widespread allegations of involvement of federal

government interests in the crime against humanity going on in Nigeria.

PDP’s call for a national truth commission is predicated on the failure

of the Buhari administration to come clean on the involvement of the

military in the Lekki shooting as well as the recruiting of hoodlums to

attack peaceful protesters in Abuja and other parts of the country.

Nigerians remain alarmed by the contradicting claims by government on

the Lekki killing. It is recalled that in its first reaction, the

military denied deploying troops to Lekki Toll Gate.

This denial was followed by a strange claim by the Attorney General and

Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who pointed accusing fingers to

faceless hoodlums in military uniform as being responsible for the Lekki

killing, only for the military to later inform the Lagos enquiry panel

that the military was invited to the Lekki Toll gate by Governor

Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

In the same vein, Nigerians are disturbed by the contradicting claims by

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who earlier asserted that there was no causality at

Lekki Toll Gate, only for him to admit afterwards that one person died

and later changed his figure to two.

Besides, the Federal Government has failed to make any clarifications on

the viral video showing armed hoodlum being brought in vehicles

belonging to security agencies and openly coordinated to unleash

violence on unarmed and peaceful protesters in Abuja and other parts of

the country.

The global community has been in distress over graphic videos of the

night shooting at Lekki Toll Gate as well as the gory pictures of

Nigerians killed while waving our nation’s flag and singing the national

anthem in protest against police brutality and myriads of injustices

under the Buhari administration.

Nigerians are yet to be told who ordered the deployment of soldiers to

Lekki Toll Gate and how police vehicles where used to bring in armed

thugs to attack and kill protesters in Abuja.

In all of these, the Buhari administration had been paying lip service

without addressing the core issues of killing of civil and peaceful

protesters in our country.

Instead, the Federal Government is desperately plotting to gag

Nigerians, stifle the press and shut down the social media among other

desperate measures, including threatening CNN for carrying out an

investigative report on the killings of protesters.

The attack on the media, hounding and persecuting of protesters as well

as alleged harassment of Nigerians who are willing to testify at the

enquiry panels in some states, raise apprehensions of desperation for

cover up.

The PDP, standing with millions of Nigerians, particularly the voiceless

victims of these injustices, therefore insists that President Buhari

must immediately establish an independent national truth commission, on

the manifest crime against humanity going on in our country today.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary