All roads lead to the University Town of Nsukka in Nsukka local government area of Enugu State for the dedication of 5,500 seating capacity St. Theresa’s Catholic Cathedral for the worship of God on Thursday.

The Cathedral according to the church authority took 29 years to build, as its foundation was laid in 1991 when the first Bishop of the diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Francis Okobo, now the Bishop Emeritus was installed.

All the Catholic Bishops of Nigeria, Governors of the South-East, South-South among other political leaders across the country and leaders of other churches are expected to witness the dedication, said the Vicar General of the Diocese, Reverend Fr. Amuluche Nnamani, in a telephone interview with our correspondent on Wednesday.

Fr. Nnamani, explained that the diocese which begun as Nsukka Catholic Parish in 1932 now boasts of 197 parishes, adding that it became a diocese in 1990, with Most Rev. Okobo, the pioneer Bishop.

“Okobo reigned until 13 April 2013 when Pope Francis appointed Godfrey Igwebuike Onah as the second bishop of Nsukka Diocese, now took over the building and by the grace of God, by tomorrow, Thursday, November 19, 2020 the cathedral will be dedicated to the worship of God.”

Although, he said the actual cost of building the church cathedral was not readily available, however, noted the church was well equipped with other components for non liturgical use with two halls underground.

He thanked the Catholic faithful in Nsukka Diocese, good spirited individuals and organisations for their massive financial and moral support; promising “this cathedral after dedication will represent the image of Nsukka.”

On measures to ensure observance of COVID-19 protocols, Fr Nnamani, who is also the chaplain of Saint Peter’s Catholic Chaplaincy, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, said, “the diocese has put machineries in motion to see that the event and invited guests will observe strict COVID-19 protocol.”