See below for the statement released by the leader of the IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu. The statement was released this morning, October 22, 2020.

–

The situation in Zoo Nigeria which has boiled over in recent days is a cumulation of the wanton systemic malaise and decadence midwifed by the Fulani-led Muslim Cabal who with their half-baked mediocre British-tutored military education, led Nigeria to depraved levels of corruption, poverty and mis- governance akin to a Zoo.

The failed government attempt to derail the peaceful protest with massive bribes led them to the desperate, demonic, underhand tactics of infiltrating the ranks of the peaceful protesters with willing Northern feudal Mules, the virulent barbaric Almajeri.

Which right-thinking Government but a predatory, Ghost-led, deceased President will order Soldiers to kill Citizens whom he swore to defend. Our defenseless unarmed Youths protesting to secure our patrimony and future.

IPOB hereby unequivocally reaffirms its total absence from the lootings and destruction of property in Lagos. We stand with our Oodua Brethren at this difficult time even as we have suffered severe casualties and similar destruction of property in Biafra. We call on our brother Yoruba not to allow the North to deploy their age-old tactics of using lies and ethnic divisions to divide us as we stand together in our common goals of a nation-wide plebiscite and self-determination for the peaceful peoples of Oduduwa and Biafra. IPOB and indeed all Biafrans have also incurred heavy losses and have no hand in the northern backed, Fulani-induced lootings and the wanton destruction of property.

Signed

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu

IPOB leader.