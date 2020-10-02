Advertisement

*demands Political Party Registration and Regulatory Commission*

*As Nigeria celebrates her 60th independence anniversary, TMG demands a better electoral system*

*The Chairperson, Board and entire management of the Transition Monitoring Group, TMG heartily felicitate with Nigeria on the occasion of her diamond jubilee.*

*As Nigeria set to mark her diamond jubilee as a political entity on Thursday, October 1, 2020, the fact is not lost on anyone the rebirth of tribalism which is rife presently in the country. Our country is pitiably polarized, and disunited along ethnicity cleavages and primordial sentiments – drips with deep mutual suspicion, aggression, hatred and animosity.*

*Though not the image expected of once an acclaimed giant of Africa, At 60, Nigeria cuts the image of an enfeeble nation deeply divided with deplorable state of infrastructure in almost every sector across the country.*

*Nigeria is far from being the flying eagle of our dream that we aspired to be, we have now become sleeping giants to multiplicity of societal vices. The root cause which are traceable to inept and corrupt leadership as well as our wasteful and flamboyant life styles.*

*As we bask in the euphoria of diamond independence celebrations, TMG calls for sober reflection and urges the government to go back to the drawing board to chart good modality that will bring home much anticipated profits of democracy to her citizens. Nigerians deserve smiles on their faces again.*

*Honouring the bond signed with the people, no stone should be left unturned by the government in ensuring entrenchment of good governance, particularly the sanctity of our electoral system must be guaranteed through responsible leadership.*

*Having fought endlessly for the cause of Nigerians and against forms of oppression that have afflicted the country, TMG will continue to intervene by providing strategical direction especially in these current times of national situation by pushing for sustainable policies and legislation that will guarantee security of lives and property and economic prosperity of Nigerians.*

*As a diamond jubilee gift to all Nigerians, TMG therefore in its bid to the entrenchment of democracy in the country, demands an urgent need for an electoral reform that takes cognizance of and proffer solutions to several of the old challenges that featured in previous electoral process as witnessed.*

*We hereby restate the need for the un-bundling of the present election management body in Nigeria by creating agencies such as Political Party Registration and Regulatory Commission and Electoral Offence Commission with a mobile court for immediate trial of electoral offenders on Election Day amongst other recommendations.*

*TMG is beholden to none in its bid to ensuring that the election management body and other stakeholders carry out their responsibilities in accordance with the Law and internationally recognized standards for free, fair and credible elections.*

*Once again, Congratulations to all, Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria!*

*Signed by:*

*Abiola Akiyode – Afolabi*

*Chairperson, TMG*