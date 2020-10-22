…Inaugurates C’ttee on peace

Determined to ensure that relative peace being enjoyed is maintained, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has inaugurated a 17-member Peace Committee.

The state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba announced this in a statement issued in the wake of the End SARS protests that was hijacked by hoodlums with the aim to cause mayhem in the state.

Addressing members of the committee at the Africa House, Government House, Kano, Governor Ganduje charged the committee to convene Ethnic Community Meeting with a view to assuming collective responsibility for measures that promote peaceful co-existence.

He also tasked the committee to work on appropriate peace-building mechanisms for the sustanability of various peace efforts by the government and security agencies.

Ganduje, who described the incident as most unfortunate, urged the committee members to educate youth in their midst on the impotance of peace and been law abiding

The governor said that his administration has instituted various measures to safeguard life and property of people in the state.

The committe, which will be co-chaired by Igwe Boniface Ibekwe and Rev. Adeyemi Samuel, has representation from the Christian Association of Nigeria, representatives of various christian denominations, christian youth groups, representatives of ethnic nationalities and that of traders.

Similar meeting was held with Imams , the Ulamas and members of the business community.