To some, #EndSARS Protests is a genuine agitation to right the wrongs in the nation in order to achieve a better life for all.

To some, #EndSARS Protests is a means to seek for legitimate acknowledgement and compensation for the murder and/or brutalization of their innocent loved ones.

To some, #EndSARS Protests is a means to release their pent up anger, justified or unjustified, against the leadership of the nation by destroying national assets.

To some, #EndSARS Protests is opportunity to settle some scores with political enemies.

To some, #EndSARS Protests is opportunity to politically and financially decimate political opponents ahead of next elections.

To some, #EndSARS Protests is opportunity to wet the ground for their secessionist agenda.

To some, #EndSARS Protests is opportunity to ignite civil war in the nation for their selfish end.

To some, #EndSARS Protests is opportunity to steal and loot what they never worked for but passionately desire.

To some, #EndSARS Protests is opportunity to set free their incarcerated criminal gang members.

To some, #EndSARS Protests is a means to paint their murdered and/or brutalized criminal friends or relatives as victims deserving sympathy.

To some, #EndSARS Protests is opportunity to whittle down the strength of the security agents so that they can carry on with their criminal acts with little or no disturbance.

To some, #EndSARS Protests is a means to divert the general attention from their continued looting of the system and their general inefficiencies.

To some, #EndSARS Protests is opportunity to divert attention from their probing and prosecution for wrong doings.

To some, #EndSARS Protests is opportunity to de-market the ruling regime so that they can have upper hand in the next elections.

To some, #EndSARS Protests is a possible short-cut to power rather than waiting for the next elections.

To some, #EndSARS Protests is opportunity to call on the usual international bodies to come and intervene and rescue the nation.

To some, #EndSARS Protests is opportunity for a good excuse to seek for asylum outside the nation.

To some, #EndSARS Protests is opportunity to stay away from work and expect salary at month’s end.

To some, #EndSARS Protests is opportunity to shot into limelight as Defender of Human Rights and Hero of Democracy.

To some, #EndSARS Protests is opportunity to make some cool money.

Even to some, #EndSARS Protests is opportunity to go out and catch some fun.

With all these vested interests and objectives crammed together inside the #EndSARS Protests’ pot, and unfortunately with majority of these interests and objectives hidden or undisclosed, the protest is sure bound to run into troubled water.

God bless Nigeria.

Victor Popoola.