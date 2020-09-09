USAID Donates N500m Hospital Equipment To Bauchi, Sokoto States To Improve MNCHM

By
247ureports
-
From Ali Galadima, Bauchi

In a efforts to reduce maternal and mortality rate in Nigeria, United States Government through the US Agency for International Development  (USAID)  has handed  over  training  materials worth  N500Million to the Bauchi and Sokoto State Governments to improve the Clinical Competencies of Primary Health Care Workers in delivering Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, Nutrition and Malaria Services.

The USAID Health, Population and Nutrition Office Director, Paul McDermott at a virtual event  monitored in Bauchi presented the training materials to the Commissioners of Health, for Bauchi and  Sokoto States, Dr Aliyu Maigoro Mohammed  and Dr Mohammed AliInname respectively. 

The event was attended by senior  government  officials from Bauchi and Sokoto States.

During the presentation, Paul McDermott, USAID’sHealth, Population and Nutrition Office Director stated this at handover ceremony said that, “At the  center of the  United  State Government commitment  to  supporting Nigeria strengthen its health system at the primary care level, is the need for availability of highly trained and motivated frontline health workforce” 

He added that, “To sustain  this, the  state governments will need  to equitably  provide qualified  health workers.”

The  material and  equipment  which included  training manuals,  job  aids, anatomical models, and training equipment and supplies are to be used for health facility-based clinical skills training for primary health care workers to support continuous learning in a total of 361 Primary Health Care (PHC) facilities across 26 Local Government Health Authorities (LGHA) in Bauchi and Sokoto States.

Paul McDermott added that Through the partnership with the Government of Nigeria, The US Government through the USAID Integrated Health Program (IHP) aims to strengthen States’ capacities to deliver a sustainable continuum of  quality reproductive health/family  planning, maternal and neonatal health, child health, nutrition and malaria services to  reduce mother and child deaths.

While receiving the materials, Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr Rilwanu Mohammed commended USAID for the gesture saying that it will go a long way to further boost health care delivery particularly at the grassroots.

Represented by the Director, Primary Healthcare, Dr Bello Mustapha, the BASPHCDA Executive Chairman promised that the materials will be delivered to the benefitting PHCs while the required training will be organized for the health workers.

He said that the target of the state government is to ensure that quality health care services was taken to the door steps of the people.

