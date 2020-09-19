Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested five suspects over alleged Pension scam from Bauchi State Local Government Pension Board.

A statement from the Police Public Relations Officer DSP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil which was distributed to newsmen in Bauchi over the weekend said” the alkegainst against the suspects is criminal conspiracy, Criminal Breach of trust by

public servant, Criminal misappropriation, forgery and fraud”

He said “on the 12th September 2020. a letter of complaint from the office of Executive Governor Bauchi State signed by Musa Mohammed Kirfi, Principal Private Secretary PPS to His Excellency, The Executive Governor of Bauchi State against the following suspects, Mohammed B. Mohammed Editor of the board, Musa Bappayo computer operator of the board and Samaila Musa all staff of Local Government Pension Board was received through the office of commissioner of police for discrete investigation. When interrogated the above-mentioned persons confessed to have inserted about seven (7) illegal beneficiaries’ names into the pensions records fraudulently -Mohammed Namamu (AKA MUHAMADUN FAIZA, UNITY BANK -Abubakar Muazu (ACCESS BANK)”

Wakil said -“These Two were the candidates/Beneficiaries introduced by Samaila Musa ‘m’ aged 38yrs of Federal Low-cost whom inserted above-mentioned none of them is a civil servant of the state are receiving sixty five thousand (N65,000) and eighty five thousand (N85,000) per month for the period of eighteen (18) month which accumulated to two million seven hundred thousand (N2.700,000).”

He said “-Yasir Sulaiman 37yrs of bayan airport has Two candidates, whom he received (N320,000) per month for the period of (23) month which accumulated to seven million three hundred and sixty thousand (N7.360,000).”

Wakil said “-Garba Bala ‘m’ aged 39yrs of Tirwun Bauchi whom introduced two candidate and receiving N300,000 per month for thirty-six (36) month which accumulated to ten million eight hundred thousand (N10.800,000). While Umar Mohammed Madara ‘m’ aged 49yrs of Ibrahim Bako Bauchi has one candidate, whom he receives one hundred and twenty thousand (N120,000) per month for the period of six (6) month which accumulated to seven hundred and twenty thousand (N720,000).”

He said all suspects mentioned above have been arrested investigation is in progress, effort is on top gear to arrest the other fleeing suspects.