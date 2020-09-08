Advertisement

Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says there is no way our country men

and women can survive the obnoxious hike in the cost of fuel and

electricity, as currently imposed by the Buhari administration, given

the level of poverty the administration had already foisted on our

nation.

The party described the brazen attempt by the Minister of Information

and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to justify the excessive hike in the

cost of fuel from N87 per liter under the PDP to N162 as well as

electricity from N30.23 per kwh to over N66kw/h, as yet another daring

and intolerable affront to the Nigerian citizenry, who have summarily

rejected the increases.

Our party stands with Nigerians in insisting that there is no way our

compatriots can survive a N162 per liter fuel price and a N66 per kw/h

of electricity in a country which, in the last five years, ranked as

poverty capital of the world, with a frightening 23 percent unemployment

rate; where over 90 million citizens live in abject poverty and many

more living on less than N500 a day.

Indeed, we find it very inconceivable that after the Federal Government,

through the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management and

Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, confirmed that 90 million Nigerians

are living in poverty, it still went ahead to increase the cost of

essential commodities that drive our economy.

Nigerians are already in trepidation that the excruciating price

increase is a sudden death sentence on many citizens, particularly those

living below poverty line, as they cannot survive under a worsened

economic situation.

Moreover, with a N30,000 federal monthly minimum wage, which represents

a N1,000 ($2.1) daily wage, there is no way an average Nigerian can

survive under the excessive fuel and electricity hike, with attendant

increases in transportation and other operational costs, which will

leave most citizens with nothing for food, medicines, house rents and

other basic necessities of life.

We remind President Buhari that this hike will worsen the scary

situation in the last five years, where compatriots are resorting to

suicide, slavery mission abroad as well as selling of their children as

options.

Our party therefore finds it extremely cruel and insensitive for any

body, particularly, an official of this failed administration, to

attempt to antagonize Nigerians by comparing our nation to other

countries where their Presidents are working hard in providing gainful

employments, running productive economies and functional infrastructure,

and where citizens boast of strong purchasing power.

PDP therefore rejects the highly irrational argument by the Minister of

Information, Mohammed, that fuel price is lower in some West African

countries, without presenting the contradictory economic settings in

those countries and ours.

Moreover, given our natural endowment, it is incontrovertible that

Nigeria has always had cheaper fuel than her neighbours, It is however

disgraceful that this Buhari administration, given its incompetence,

extreme cluelessness as well as obnoxious and poverty inducing policies,

has reduced Nigeria from the Giant of Africa to a West African

‘struggler’.

The PDP firmly holds that nothing but immediate downward review of the

cost of fuel and electricity can be acceptable under the current

economic situation in our country.

President Buhari must know that the duty of every responsible government

is to solve problems and not to inflict pain and invent justification

for its own failures.

On this fuel and electricity prices increase, the PDP, once again,

charges President Buhari to end the grandstanding of his administration

and listen to Nigerians before it is too late.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary