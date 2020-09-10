Advertisement

The management of Air Peace has denied that Mr. Kingsley Kuku, the former special adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan on Niger Delta Affairs and chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) is its financier.

The Niger Delta group under the aegis of Ijaw Solidarity Forum (ISF), described an online publication linking Kuku to the purchase of air planes for Air Peace Airline as false and malicious.

The airline, in a statement by its solicitors in Lagos, Alegeh & Co, described the allegation as a rehash of old and false stories.

The solicitors stated that Kuku was neither a shareholder nor a director in Air Peace and was not involved in any way with the airline.

The statement reads: “We are solicitors to Air Peace Limited and Chief Allen Onyema. Our clients have just become aware of an online publication, claiming that Kingsley Kuku, the former special adviser to the president on Niger Delta Affairs and chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Office, purportedly used billions of naira stolen from the Presidential Amnesty Programme to purchase airplanes to start Air Peace.”

“The online story, in a bid to appear credible, refers to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) as the source of this information. On behalf of our clients, we hereby state unequivocally and for the records that the said online story is untrue, false, baseless and a rehash of old, false and untrue stories.

“Kingsley Kuku did not at any time purchase any airplanes for our client, Air Peace Limited and he is not a shareholder or a director of Air Peace Limited.

As a way of solidarity, the Ijaw Solidarity Forum (ISF), in a statement signed by its national coordinator, Comrade Sylvester Maggi in Abuja Wednesday, said it was most unfortunate that a known online platform (The Will), had rehashed an old story with the sole aim of discrediting Kuku.

The group added that the statement issued by the solicitor of Air Peace Limited was enough for all discerning Nigerians to know that the publication was borne out of ill motive to bring the person of Kuku to public opprobrium.