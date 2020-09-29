Advertisement

Kano state Executive Council has given approval for the award of contracts and execution of projects as well as ratification of others that had earlier been granted executive approval worth N4, 424, 121, 793.83 billion.

The state commissioner for Information Malam Muhammad Garba disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the council meeting held at Africa House, government House, Kano.

He said the approvals include award contract worth N529, 319, 575.00 million for the supply and installation of five hybrid G. E. X-ray machine (X-6000/XR-120) and accessories in five secondary health facilities in the state.

Malam Garba said the facilities include Wudil, Kabo, Sir Muhammadu Sanusi, Muhammadu Abdullahi Wase and Murtala Muhammad Hospitals.

The commissioner said the contract, which will be awarded to Messrs Triomed Supplies and General Enterprises Ltd, also involves the supply of printers/UPS, radiation protection/civil engineering and electrical works and training of personnel.

He further disclosed that the council has also approved the engagement of foreign technical partners, Team Nigeria Limited and architectural re-design for the construction of Kano Cancer Treatment Centre (KCTC) by the team as well as its adoption as the working document for the project.

The commissioner announced approval by the council for the award of contract worth N197, 836, 012.50 million to Messrs Conc Steel Engineering Limited for the reconstruction of Gashash Road and Daula Hotel Roads.

Other approvals by the council, he said, include provision of landscaping (public garden and fountain) by Messrs Triacta Nigeria Limited within the premises of Dangi Underpass/Flyover at cost of N175, 000, 000.00 million; release of the sum of N42, 865, 000.00 million to the Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil for the purchase of double-bunk beds and mattresses for student hostels of the university.

Malam Garba further revealed that the release of the sum of N17, 823, 860.88 million for the construction of drainages and other measures to address the problem of erosion and floods in Lakwaya town, Gwarzo local government which has been awarded to Messrs Brixcom Engineering an Consultancy Ltd.

The commissioner stated that payment of liabilities regarding the construction of College of Nursing and Midwifery, Madobi that included the sum of N97, 048, 322.83 million to Messrs HADDOCK QUEST Engineering and Construction Nigeria Limited and N39, 370, 472.65 to Messrs Mamuda Integrated Limited as well as payment of compensation amounting to N18, 244, 000.00 to owners of properties affected by the construction of Civic Centre-Ajasa Link Road have been approved by the council.

Malam Garba also disclosed ratification by the council of award of contract for the supply of medical equipment/furniture and Information and Communication (ICT) equipment, deployment of hospital management software at the four upgraded health facilities in the new Emirates headquarters of Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye to Messrs El-Bashir Surgical Nigeria Nigeria Limited and Messrs Baube Solutions Nigeria Limited at the total cost of N2, 891, 320, 040.00 billion and N315, 077, 647.79 million respectively.

The ratifications, he said, include some road and other construction projects that included rehabilitation of Farm Centre to Sokoto Road at the sum of N19, 539, 470.11 million; rehabilitation of sabo bakin Zuwo Road N38, 398, 840.50 million; approval for the award of contract for the construction of two-cell reinforced concrete box culvert and drainage at ‘Yan Mota by ‘Yan Kwanuka near Kurmi Market in Municipal local government awarded to M/S TEC Engineering Company (Nigeria) Limited at the sum of N42, 278, 551.57 million.