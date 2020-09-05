His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi state, Senator Bala Abdulkadir today commissioned JIBWIS Jumaat Mosque at Kasuwar Shanu, Ibrahim Babangida Square Bauchi.
The Governor expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for giving the state government under his leadership, the will, to construct the mosque.
He said the administration will continue to support religious groups because of their roles in societal development.
Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir, National Chairman, Council of Ulamas of JIBWIS, expressed gratitude to Governor Bala for the gesture and prayed Almighty Allah to reward him abundantly.
Governor Bala was accompanied by top government officials including the Deputy Governor, Deputy Speaker, SSG and Chief of Staff.