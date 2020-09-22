Advertisement

Kano state has and will continue to make huge investments in the area of infrastructure, Staff development and the provision of teaching/ learning equipments in state education sector.

This hint was dropped by the state commissioner of Education, Malam Muhammad Sanusi Sa’id Kiru during the opening ceremony of the North West Zonal Stakeholders Dialogue on school Re-oppening readiness for school resumption at Tahir Guest Palace, Kano.

He said that such investments which is inline with the state’s free and compulsory Basic and Post Basic Education is also in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), targeted at provision of quality education.

According to him, the strategic focus of the Free and Compulsory education in the state is to guarantee equal opportunities for all citizens to access quality and inclusive education with out any form of discrimination.

He added that the ministry is also working towards a comprehensive and integrated basic education reforms programmes to depeen the processes, structures and mechanisms for improving accountability in teaching and learning across both public and private schools in the state.

The commissioner who enumerated a number of sucessess recorded during his stewardship said that the state has swiftly responded to the Covid-19 pendamic by rolling out series of programmes in line with the federal Ministry of Education and NCDC guidelines among others.

On the sponsorship of final year students examinations, he hinted that the state government has spent the sum.of N498m for the payment of NECO/NBAIS registration, N62m as up-keep allowances to the schools involved in writing those examinations and the review of feeding fee for boarding schools students from N1300 to N1500 amounting to N4.66 Billion for the next Nine month among other projects.

Similarly, the commissioner said that government has released the sum of N20m each to the 44 local goverments in the state amounting to N880m for the rehabilitation of dilapidated classrooms across the local government areas.

While expressing the appreciation of the Kano state government to the federal government for various educational intervention programmes and peojects, he also appreciates the selection of Kano state to host an important occasion of this magnitude.

He particular thanked the federal Ministry of Education for recommending Kano states to benefit from the forthcoming GPE educations incentives, AGILE, IDEAS and BESDA programmes among other interventions and supports.