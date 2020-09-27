Advertisement

There was a huge turnout for the expanded meeting of the Enugu state caucus of the All Progressives Congress APC.

The invitation for the meeting was sent by the state party chairman, Dr Ben Nwoye at the instance of the Party Leader in the state, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The Enugu State APC has been riven for five years with bitter in-fighting and struggle for control of the Party structure by two factions. The meeting, which ended on Sunday, was intended to promote reconciliation and unity.

Major leaders of the Party in the State participated, including: APC Director of Planning and Strategy, Barth Ugwoke; Ambassador designate, General(rtd) Chris Ugwu; Federal Commissioner, Ginika Tor; Group Captain(rtd)Joe Orji; Professor Augustine Akubue, and four former governorship aspirants among others.

Addressing the stakeholders, Onyeama said he convened the meeting to bring them together as one, to seek ways of resolving the lingering crisis in the Party and was keen to give ordinary stakeholders an opportunity to speak their minds and proffer solutions.

Everyone who spoke praised the Minister for his selflessness and welcomed the initiative.

All who spoke lamented the sorry state of the Party in the State and called for urgent and drastic solutions.

Many who took the floor proferred different solutions to the crisis.

In his summing up, Geoffrey Onyeama thanked the stakeholders for coming out in such large numbers and took note of all the useful input and promised to forward them to the National Interim Working Committee of the Party.