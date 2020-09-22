The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Tuesday September 22, 2020 arraigned a former Director of Physical Planning, and currently Senior Lecturer in the Department of Architecture, Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, Architect Pius Ugochukwu Ezeokafor before Justice O. A Ezeoke of the State High Court sitting in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State on a three count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence and gratification to the tune of N27, 000,000.00 (Twenty Seven Million Naira).

One of the charges read,”that you, Arc. Pius Ugochukwu Ezeokafor sometime between the year 2011 and 2012 at Oko, Aguata Local Government Area within the jurisdiction of the High Court of Anambra State, did commit felony to wit: with intent to defraud, obtained by false pretense the sum of N27, 000,000.00 (Twenty Seven Million Naira) from one Emerson Associates Limited and Dr. Okechukwu Enemuo (being Managing Director of Emerson Associates Limited), when you represented to them that you would help them get a contract of N1,000,000,000.00 (One Billion Naira) upon payment of facilitation fee, which pretense you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence”.

They defendant allegedly met the petitioners on site at the Polytechnic where they were executing two construction contracts and offered to use his office as Director Of Physical Planning to swing a billion Naira contract for them, if they would pay him a N27million facilitation fee.

After receiving the payment, the defendant neither facilitated the promised contract nor refund their money.

Upon arraignment today, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the three count charges preferred against him by the EFCC.

In view of the plea of the defendant , the prosecuting counsel, Fortune Amina I. Asemebo asked for a trial date while the defense counsel Lucius Ogbuagu moved a motion for the bail of the defendant.

Justice Ezeoke, after hearing from both counsel, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N10 million with one surety in like sum who must have landed property within the jurisdiction of Court. The surety must be recommended by a legal practitioner or town union president, and must show evidence of tax clearance for the past three years.

The court adjourned the matter till 14th, 21st October and 5th November, 2020 for trial.