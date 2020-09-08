Advertisement

From Ali Galadima, Bauchi

Following some harassment of Journalists by men and officers of the Nigerian Police Bauchi, Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command Lawan Tanko Jimeta has apologised on their behalf assuring that it would never happened again.

He said, he is aware and familiar with what journalists are passing through especially at events because he was once a journalists and it’s must stop.

Jimeta made the apology when he received members of the pen profession led by the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Bauchi State Council, Comrade Umar Sa’udu in his office on yesterday..

The visit to the CP, followed the harassment of journalists covering the flag-off ceremony of 11 township roads at Gombe road by the police.

The Police Commissioner while thanking the leadership of the NUJ for the visit pledged to create a robust working relationship between the police and journalists whom he said are all performing their constitutional mandates.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Bauchi State Council of the NUJ, Comrade Umar Saidu expressed regret over the incident.

He told the CP that the leadership of the NUJ and the entire journalists working in the state were not happy with the action of his men during the flag off ceremony.

“We were made to understand that some of your men harassed journalists at the venue of the flag off despite showing them their valid Identification cards. This is not good for all of us”, the NUJ Chairman said.

He said the NUJ in the state is taking drastic measures to ensure that only recognised members of the press identified by the NUJ were allowed to cover such events.