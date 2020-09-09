Advertisement

…ogah,kotso,usman top on the list

Rabiu Omaku

Unconfirmed source from the Isa Mustapha Agwai I Polytechnic,Lafia revealed that three out of ten contenders for the seat of Rector,Loius John Ogah,the Acting Deputy Rector Academic was top amongst those seeking for the number seat.

Others in the short llisted list are the current Librarian,Justina Kotso and Professor Shedrack

Few days to the expiration of the extended one month by the state Governor, Abdullahi Sule to enable the search team and the Governing Council of Isa Muatapha Agwai ! Polytechnic, Lafia to present the list of shortlisted candidates of the Polytechnic to the visitor of the institution,confusion has ensued.

An investigation revealed that in the last exercise before the extension of one month reign of the Acting Rector, Ruth Jiriko, The search team presented only two candidates for the exalted position for onward presentation to the visitor,Engr.Sule.

An insider said because of Government interest,The Governing Council placed an advertorial which favored some of those with zeal to vie for the office of Rector,It was learnt that the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic,IMAPOLY Chapter presented two candidates while the Council present 6,bringing the contestants to ten.

The unfolding has plunged the Polytechnic into last minute confusion as ASUP leadership and some members of union are sharply divided and if not addressed would bring about the return of a splinter group known as concerned group,A development that is unhealthy for the system.

Feeler from ASUP described the presentation of the state Chairman,Sylvester Aku Umbugadu as a stooge who he said would not offer anything tangible to the Union.

He said the Union Chairman as a member of the search team was a rubber stamp if not how can he allowed wrong decisions to supercede the supreme Polytechnic Act.

Pundit from the institution said the immediate past Chairman Paul Fatiye Useni has played very vital role and displayed maturity during his reign as the Chairman, some of the foul played by Mr. Aku includes accepting outsiders to participate in the exercise by allowing those from the University system to applied for Rectorship.

It was learnt that people for the position of Rector are categoried into three

1.Chief Lecturer is qualified

2.Chief Librarian is qualified by the virtue of his/her position but if his/her tenure expires he/she would be demoted to level 13 before he/she will rised up again to level 14,15

2.Chief Instructor

3.Chief Technologists but anything short of that is null and void.

While the unfolding during the Union congress was well criticized by members, reasons been that Sylvester Aku flounted the resolution of the congress as the meeting ended that letter should be presented to the Council via the visitor to the institution be published on the platform of the Union so as to give room to observations and possible amendment, instead the Chairman unilaterally wrote the letter and present it to the concerned authority without consultation.

These single act,according to insiders generated heat,Another part of the letter which was the conclusion was also criticized by members as the letter says the Union would not gurantee industrial harmony if due process was not followed.

Another question that needed answer was total neglect of the law establishing Polytechnic which specified that only Chief Lecturer as well candidates from the University would not be allowed to be appointed as Rector,These give rise to the presentation of the former Librarian,Dalhatu Jibrin Usman by the virtue of his position before he went to sabbatical leave at the Federal University of Lafia.

Again some members are doubting the said letter from the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) also has generated tension in the Polytechnic,It was gathered that ASUP make a u-turn and wrote a letter challenging the Council while in the conclusion challenging the state Government and the Governing Council to either do the needful or faced shutdown.

ASUP Chairman,Sylvester Aku Umbugadu declined comment over the pandemonium caused by the search team,The Governing Council even with the text messages sent to him did not respond to calls or text messages too.

SEE LIST OF THOSE SCREENED FOR RECTORSHIP

1.Dr Dalhatu Usman Jibrin

2.Louis John Ogah

3Dr Dalhatu.Musa Yushau

4 Dr Alkali Maku Attah

5 Dr Ruth jiriko

6 Justina Kotso,Polytechnic Librarian

7 Prof Shedrack from the Nasarawa State University, keffi.

8.Dr Ibrahim Dauda,present Director Academic Planing

DR.DALHATU USMAN JIBRIN

But there was indication that the state Government may appoint Dalhatu Jibrin Usman ,The former Librarian been an insider with impeccable credentials,findings revealed that both ASUP and Non-Academic staff including principal officers are not in support of his emergence as the Rector due to his antecedent of “no business as usual.

MR LOUIS JOHN OGAH

Also amongst those seeking for the exalted seat is Loius John Ogah,a pioneer staff of the Polytechnic who roses to the position of Dean, Is the current Deputy Acting Rector, Academics. Is one of the candidate that was free from any mismanagement committed by some staff, Is at the vantage side going by his credentials.

PROFESSOR SHEDRACK

Professor Shedrack, It was gathered was a lecturer at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, feelers unfolded that he served in the Polytechnic system for a period of more than three years before he moved to NSUK, He may be consider for appointment as a qualified contender.

DR.RUTH JIRIKO

Ruth Jiriko going by her credentials was serving with the Benue State University,Makurdi before her recent six months as Acting Rector,According to the new Polytechnic Act,Jiriko stand disqualified,reason been that she read “Agricultural Economy and Development ” a course that was not taught in the school.

The current Acting Rector. lacks the willpower to take charge in a man dominated environment,It was gathered that she used the six months given to her to holding meetings,Dr.Ruth Jiriko’s negative side was the withdrawal of N154,000,000m ,money that was wrongly logged into the account of Isa Mustapha Agwai 1, Polytechnic and the money developed wings and dissapeared into the thin air

some ASUP members in an interview said for Jiriko to remain as Rector is better to return the dismissed Rector,Dr.Silas Gyar to continued in office,It was gathered that after six months in office she did not offered any thing tangible for the school to remembered her,As insiders revealed that there was a controversy surrounding her certificate,which pundits are saying she is a holder of PHD certificate in Agricultural Engineering ,other unconfirmed sources are of the view that Jiriko was a product of Agricultural Economic. Impeccable source from the Polytechnic warned the search team and the Governing Council of doing anything that may jeopardise the relative peace between the Council and ASUP.

DR.IBRAHIM DAUDA

Was the former director Consultancy services unit before his elevation to the position of Director Academic Planning,He was described as a jolly fellow going by his commitment when he held sway as the headship of Consultancy services unit.

DR.DALHATU MUSA YUSHAU

Was a former desk officer of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund who was alongside indicted by the investigative panel headed by Hajiya Fati Sabo,the present Commissioner of education,

Yushau was appointed amongst the seven members of the committee but was not allowed to participate in the probe committee findings as the former Chairman of ASUP,Paul Fatiye Useni insisted that Dr.Dalhatu of the Public Administration Department would not be a judge in his own case ,for that the former desk officer of TETFUND has a question to answer,and that was how Dalhatu Musa was replaced in the committee.

Musa has since secured an appointment with the Federal University of Lafia while responding over the role he played when he was the desk officer in his former school said the recovery committee wrote to him to refund the sum of N1,000,000m he collected as loan to sponsored his brother.

A document made available has shown that Dr.Musa paid N250,000 for four consecutive times,bringing the amount to N1,000,000m,Also he presented copy of a book he published as part of his research work sponsored by TETFUND.

JUSTINA KOTSO

Isa the present Librarian of the Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic,Lafia,before her appointment on the 13/02/2020 she was the Librarian of the College of education,Akwanga.

She was the only one out of the management of COE,Akwanga that was not suspended rather was transfered to Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic.

ALKALI MAKU

Is from the Interim Joint Matriculation Board (IJMB) Department.

The Commissioner of education,Hon.Fati Sabo when contacted in her office declined comment over the ongoing selection process of the Rector directed Journalists to the in a telephone interview unveiled that she was not in position of the ongoing selection exercise at IMAPOLY, This potray a sign of total disconnection between the institution and the Commissioner of Education, only time shall tell.