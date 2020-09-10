Advertisement

Several card readers were damaged as fire gutted the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akure, Thursday.

Men of the Fire Service are on the ground to put out the inferno which gutted the container housing Smart Card Readers, the electoral body tweeted, Thursday.

“The National Commissioner, Barrister Festus Okoye, who is in Ondo State in connection with preparations for the Ondo State Governorship election scheduled for 10th October 2020, rushed to the office at about 8 pm,” INEC added.

Barrister Okoye assured that an investigation would be carried out to determine the cause of the outbreak once the fire has been put out.

Some staff of the Commission and the Administrative Secretary of the State, Mr Popoola were at the INEC office.