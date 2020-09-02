Advertisement

The Bauchi State House of Assembly has send a letter commendation to Governor Bala Mohammed for demonstrating high level of resilient , patriotism and selfless service to Bauchi State .

In a letter of Commendation signed and presented to the Governor by the Speaker , Hon. Abubakar Y. Suleman , it indicated that the decision to commend the Governor was sequel to a resolution of the house at plenary as a result of his dogged determination and commitment in providing a realistic COVID – 19 Response Revised 2020 budget based on due diligence and in tendem with international best practices.

The law makers further noted the development as a milestone in the history of the assembly because of an excellent 2020 revised budget documentation , considering the negative impact of COVID – 19 pandemic on the global economy .

Receiving the commendation latter from the speaker of the State Assembly , Governor Bala Mohammed thanked the House for demonstrating exemplary bipartisanship .

He said the commendation is a clear testimony to the fact that the legislature and the Executive are on the same page and Bauchi State is in a win – win situation .

Governor Bala Mohammed commended the members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly for their proactiveness , nationalism and patriotism to the Bauchi project under his inspirational leadership .

The Governor promised to deepen consultation , collaboration and stakeholding with the State Assembly for the greater and better Bauchi State.