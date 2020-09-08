Advertisement

By CHUKS EKE

Sequel to a clarion call by Ndigbo for Nigerians to elect a president of Igbo extraction come 2023 elections, a British Trained lawyer, Prince Uche Darlington Okeke has advised Ndigbo to employ dialogue and woo other geopolitical zones in Nigeria rather than use of threats to secede.

Reaction to secession threat made by Elder Chris Eluomuno, Deputy Financial Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and Dr. Okwesileze Nwodo former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP National Chairman, Okeke noted that in as much as he is strongly advocating that a person from Igbo extraction should become president come 2023, the threat of secession already coming out from notable Igbo stakeholders might endanger the Igbo project.

It will be recalled that Okwesileze Nwodo had stated that: “Since, 50 years after the civil war Igbos have been persecuted for having fought for freedom. In the spirit of fairness and equity, Nigeria should zone the presidency to the Southeast geo-political zone to enable Ndigbo achieve their 2023 Igbo presidency, otherwise we will join Nnamdi Kanu of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB to fight for Biafra”.

Also, Elder Chris Eluemuno, the Deputy Financial Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo who issued the same type of threat, stated inter alia: “If they exclude us from the leadership of Nigeria,in other words we are not part of Nigeria, then they cannot stop us from breaking away. If we lose the 2023 presidency, we will go all out for Independence”.

But Okeke, a political appointee in the present Governor Willie Obiano administration who gave the advice while speaking to newsmen at his Law Chambers in Nkpor, Idemili North Local government Area of Anambra state, near Onitsha, argued that these threats being issued out by persons or groups that Ndigbo will break away if not elected president, could boomerang and endanger the Igbo agenda.

According to Okeke, “In the interest of fairness and equity, I strongly support that an Igbo person should be elected Nigeria’s president in 2023 elections but won’t subscribe to the the idea of threats because it can endanger our People’s chances”.

“Ohanaeze chieftains or anybody who made statements on secession should employ mechanisms of dialogue to make other zones and all political parties to adopt an Igbo person as a presidential candidate”, said Okeke.

Moreover, the community leader said that zoning reduces cost, allows the opportunity to harness human resources innate in the intellectuals from different zones and promotes even development at different parts of a State.

“Zoning may not be written in the construction but there is what is called convention- when something is practiced over the years, it could be accepted as a law. Going by all comers some sections of the Society will be disadvantage. Zoning makes development to go round. Every zone has enough human resources that can handle the affairs of this State.

” For instance in Anambra where zoning has been introduced Anambra Central and North senatorial zones have taken their slots and everyone including we community leaders at the grass root have resolved that power should shift to the South. I expect every other political party to comply”,Okeke said.

Okeke further eulogized the achievements of Governor Willie Obiano as Anambra State clocked 29 years of its creation, saying that Akpokuedike global has done favorably well.

“In fairness, Obiano who emerged as a result of zoning has done well. Security wise we can sleep with our eyes closed unlike those days when hoodlums took over Anambra in broad daylight”.

“He has massively invested in education. In human capital development he has the highest number of appointees thereby creating employment and empowerment. Moreso, the Cargo Airport will be a surprise package when the project is completed”, he further stated.