Muazu Yusuf, Director, Kaduna State Ministry for Environment and Natural Resources, said on Wednesday that eight thousand tonnes of refuse was evacuated in the month of June in the three major towns in the state.

The Director made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

Yusuf said the wastes were generated and evacuated daily from Kaduna metropolis, Zaria and Kafanchan.

According to him, the rate of waste generation in the state is extremely high when compared to other bigger states hence the need for strategic intervention to meet up with the challenge.

Yusuf said part of the agenda this year was to increase awareness and encourage recycling of the waste to reduce the amount of refuse to be disposed.

“Plans are in top gear to complete and revive the plant this year to enable the contractor in charge of refuse evacuation in the state to commence waste to wealth in the second phase of the waste management programme.”

The director attributed the increase of waste generated daily to the population increase in the state which was up from 1,500 weekly averages to 2,000 tonnes of waste.

He urged residents to always dump refuse at designated dumpsters for easy evacuation.