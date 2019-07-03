…stresses importance for economic recovery

There was jubilation on Tuesday, in Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State, when the State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha CON, paid an inspection visit to the ongoing 2 x 60 MVA – 132 x 33 KV electricity power station located in the Isiekenesi/Dikenafai area of the local government.

The governor who went there to inspect progress of work at the power station restated his commitment towards achieving improved public power supply towards fast tracking the economic recovery of the state.

It will be recalled that the entire Ideato North and Ideato South LGAs have not had access to public power supply since 8 years, a situation which they blamed on the past governor, Rochas Anayo Okorocha, who hails from the area. Governor Ihedioha, who was impressed with the renewed progress of work, sympathized with the people over lack of public power supply and promised to address it.

He directed the Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo and other security chiefs to ensure adequate security of the site. He also implored the people of Ideato South to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies and the workers to guarantee the security of the materials and equipment for the installation of the power station.

While calling on the Council Chairman, traditional rulers and leaders of the area to ensure that appropriate attention is paid towards improving the condition of the roads leading to the project site, the governor reiterated his commitment toward restoring joy and happiness in the entire.

In his response, the Site Engineer, Ola Bashiru, assured the governor that the installation will be completed by December 2019, as he noted that the equipment for the project have arrived the Lagos port and will be transported to the site soon.

The Interim Management Committee Chairman of Ideato South, Chief Iheanyi Ekwueme, and the member representing Ideato South State Constituency in the State Assembly, Hon. Johnson Duru, in their separate responses, commended Governor Ihedioha for his visit to the area, adding, that it underscores his passion for the rebuilding of the state. They pledged the support and cooperation of the people of the area towards actualizing his vision for the state.