We the global family of the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu congratulate IPOB families and other Biafrans across the US and Canada for the rousing and impressive welcome they accorded our indomitable leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his team during his recent town hall meetings and lectures held in different cities across the USA and Canada.

The level of respect and support accorded to our leader during these events signaled to the world at large and traitors within that our people are fully in sync with the IPOB restoration project and leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu whom God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama has annointed to lead the great and noble people of Biafra to our inevitable freedom.

We equally thank all Biafran veterans that made it to Atlanta Georgia, Toronto Canada, Houston Texas, Chicago and New York City, including various socio-clutural organisations affiliate organisations who contributed immensely to ensuring the success of this tour. May Chukwu Okike Abiama the God Almighty bless them all.

We owe a debt of gratitude to the USA and Canadian police that safeguarded the venue of our meetings and provided close quarter protection to our leader at every public appearance.

Next, our leader will visit other countries, starting with Switzerland and France, then to Japan and Australia, where he will rally and sensitize Biafrans and host government on the need for everybody, group and association to join IPOB in the final push towards Biafra liberation.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.