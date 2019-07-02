…They Are Actually Talking About Stomach Infrastructure

…And The Attorney-General Of The State Should Also Publish Details Of The Court Judgments For Which N20 Billion Garnishee Orders Were Issued

The Peoples Democratic Party’s, (PDP) government in the State with Chief Emeka Ihedioha as governor has not only made mockery of governance in the State but has also made the State to look unserious by declaring State of emergency on infrastructure and the story to that effect, has been trending in the media.

It is either the PDP government in the State does not understand the operational meanings of infrastructure and State of emergency or they are deliberately investing in deceit or what they usually call propaganda. Or, at best they have declared state of emergency on stomach infrastructure.

One area the immediate past administration which Senator Rochas Okorocha led as governor invested heavily and scored ninety-five percent was in the area of infrastructure. And Nigerians who had either visited the State or who had followed events in the State during the period in question would agree that Okorocha did very well in the area of infrastructure, among other areas he also did well.

What the current government needs to do is to maintain Okorocha’s huge investments in the area of infrastructure. Infact they are talking about stomach infrastructure but didn’t know how to say it out. This deceit is getting at people’s nerves. They are saying all these to see how they could play down on the amazing achievements of the former governor in the area of infrastructure.

They had tried to discredit the two flyovers, the two tunnels, the hospitals, the International Conference Centres, the new Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges of Education, Schools, the roads, Otamiri water project, the new markets, the in-land roads, the new estates and others, too numerous to mention, but failed.

Was there any reason to close Universities that have already taken off, with their operational licences and the needed facilities on ground? Is there any reason the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo airport would not have taken off by now? Is there any reason the High Court Judges would not have been moved to the ultra-modern Justice Oputa High Court Complex. Or, why the prisons would not have moved to the new prisons’ headquarters or the police, to the new Police headquarters.

They won’t take all these steps because when they do so Nigerians would applaud Rochas Okorocha. That is the only reason such befitting projects or structures have been allowed to remain unused. We are all doing this so that Nigerians could know the kind of insensitive government in the State at the moment.

Again, we also want to seize this opportunity to ask the Attorney-General of the State and Commissioner for Justice, Hon. Ndukwe Nnawuchi (SAN) to publish the particulars of the Court Matters for which he said N20 billion Garnishee Orders were issued. He had accused the immediate past Governor, Senator Okorocha of being the one that attracted the Judgments.

These Cases in question came up during the PDP administrations in the State for twelve (12) years. And this time, they had backed these Cases without knowing that INEC in the State would declare their Candidate winner at all Cost. And the speed with which Hon. Nnawuchi invited those the garnishee orders were issued in their favour to a meeting for negotiation on Monday, July 1, 2019 makes the whole exercise appear suspicious.

If he is sure that it was Okorocha’s administration that attracted the Cases for which N20 billion garnishee orders were issued, let him make their Particulars public. We also want to assure them that we won’t allow them to enjoy the ugly fruits of their lies or falsehood.

Sam Onwuemeodo

Special Adviser (Media) to the former governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha