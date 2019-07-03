The Nigerian Senate has set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate allegations of assault against Senator Elisha Abbo.

Six men and two women have been chosen as members of the committee which will be headed by Senator Sam Egwu.

Senators Stella Oduah and Oluremi Tinubu are the women in the committee that have been given two weeks to conclude it’s investigations.

The matter was raised as a point of order by Senator Uba Sani.

 

More details later.

