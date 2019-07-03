The normal proceedings at the House of Representatives was stalled on Wednesday over the composition o principal officers of minority parties.

The opposition parties mainly the PDP protested and moved towards the high table as the Speaker Hon Femi Gbajabiamila was about reading the names.

Consequently, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), quickly rushed to where the mace was placed and lowered it down before the sergeant-at-arms came around to secure the mace which is the symbol of authority.

