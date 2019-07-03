The Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency has cautioned farmers especially those farming along the bank of River Benue over possible flood in 2019.

Dr. Muhammed Sulaiman, Executive Secretary of the Agency gave the warning in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Yola.

Sulaiman said that the development followed a statement released by the National Meteorological Agency (NIMET) that Adamawa would experience high rainfall in 2019.

“The NIMET in its 2019 rainfall predictions revealed that Adamawa state, especially Yola South and Yola North will experience above normal rainfall this year.

“The development may possibly cause wet spells and flood, hence the need for the people and farmers living along the bank of River Benue to take precautionary measures to avoid being caught unawares,” Sulaiman said.

He said the state experienced a devastating flood in 2018 where hundreds of thousands of farmlands were destroyed, with about 11 persons and hundreds of domestic animals lost.

Sulaiman said the agency has started massive safety sensitization and awareness campaign in rural areas on the need for the targeted communities to be ready in case of any possible flood.

He said the state government was making contacts and arrangement on how to overcome the situation in case of any outbreak.