Authorities seized about $3.7 million in undeclared U.S. currency Sunday after searching an abandoned boat on the coast of Puerto Rico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection first spotted the boat on the water with no lights leaving Fajardo and heading east toward the U.S. Virgin Islands, the agency said in a news release.

Suddenly the boat turned around and made its way back to Fajardo, stopping at the entrance of Rio Fajardo.

Border Patrol, Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations and DEA agents followed the boat and found people unloading duffel bags. The unidentified occupants immediately abandoned their cargo and fled.

Authorities found five duffel bags containing $3.7 million in U.S. cash, a loaded Taurus .40 caliber pistol and 63 rounds of ammunition, they said.

“We remain committed to working with other federal and local law enforcement partners to detect and deter smuggling attempts throughout the Caribbean,” said Johnny Morales, director of Air and Marine Operations for the Caribbean Air and Marine Branch, in a statement.

The Border Patrol said it seized the cash under failure to declare and bulk cash smuggling laws.