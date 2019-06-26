If, for some reason, you thought USWNT star Megan Rapinoe might have changed her mind about visiting the White House if the United States women’s national team wins the Women’s World Cup, then wonder no more.

The USWNT co-captain provided another straight answer.

“I’m not going to the f—ing White House,” Rapinoe said. “No, I’m not going to the White House. We’re not going to be invited. I doubt it.”

Rapinoe had been asked by Eight by Eight magazine if she was looking forward to making the trip, which was met with an audible scoff.

That emphatic answer backs up what Rapinoe said before the tournament, that she would “absolutely not” attend a White House celebration in the event of a World Cup win. Fellow USWNT star Alex Morgan also said she would not attend.