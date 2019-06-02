In line with the resolve of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) to re-birth the image of the company, the management has announced the appointment of Alhaji Ibrahim Sani Shawai, as the New Head of Corporate Communication unit with immidiate effect.

Shawai, currently the Principal Consultant of Shawai Media Consult Ltd, will assume office on June 3, 2019. He will bring his wealth of extensive experience in Corporate Communication and Media consultancy and diplomacy to play a key role in the on-going reformation and re-alignment of the company to meet up with the global best standards for distribution companies in the power sector.

Shawai, a member of five professional bodies including the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Society of Professional Journalists and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) who has garnered a lot of experiences from working as the Senior Special Assistant to the Kano State Government on Societal Re-orientation Programme; Gombe State Correspondent, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN); Information Officer, Kano State Ministry of Information; senior Editor, Chief Producer/Presenter, DW Radio Bonn, Germany; Senior Manager, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC); Executive Assistant :Dantata Foods and Allied Products Ltd; Media Consultant with Compass Media and Communication Consult.

We look forward to having you contribute your quota to the company, its identity, staff, customers and all stakeholders in the power sector that have a link with KEDCO.

In a congratulatory message, the KEDCO boss, Dr. Gwamna tasked Shawai as the new head of the Corporate Communication unit to map out strategies to re-birth the image and identity of the company for the benefit of all KEDCO stakeholders.

A quick background check shows that Shawai, who was born on Feb 26, 1974, graduated from the prestigious Bayero University, Kano where he studied Mass Communication in 1999 and later proceeded to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria for a master’s degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy in 2010. He was also trained at the DW Radio Academy, Germany where he obtained an International Certificate for Journalism in 2002.

The renowned media consultant who is also a political analyst, has worked with several world class organizations both at the National and International levels with avalanche experience from different quotas that could be harnessed to better the image of any organization.

Shawai who has undertaken several leadership training courses and attended quite a handful of local and international conferences on image making, peace and development, Radio and TV production, News and Reports presentations as well as Public speaking skills.