Mr Bala Ciroma, the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), has reiterated the Commands readiness to tackle kidnapping in Abaji Area Council of the territory.

Ciroma who made the promise at a stakeholders meeting on Thursday in Abaji, said the command would do all within its power to address security challenges in the area council.

He called for cooperation and support of the people to enable police provide adequate security for them.

The commissioner said the meeting would foster the already existing enduring relationship between the people and the police in the council.

“We will interact with the people to hear from them about the security challenges in the council.

“We are concerned about the security situation in Abaji, there are always security challenges but what matters most is the response to them,“he said.

He said part of the meeting was to also assess the level of success of the Operation Puff Adder recently launched to tackle security challenges across the country.

Ciroma said the command was collaborating with Niger,Kogi and Nasarawa commands to addressing the challenge.

“We will do all we can to stop criminals from entering the area council,“he said.

The Chairman Abaji Area council, Mr Abdulrahman Ajiya, assured the police commissioner of the readiness of the council to support the police in its operations.

He attributed the security situation in the council to its location, bordering Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa states.

The Ona of Abaji, Alhaji Adamu Yunusa, said that those who carry out kidnappings in the council were not indigenes of the area.

He promised that the community would work with police to curb criminal activities in the council.

The traditional ruler said members of the community now lived in fear due to activities of kidnappers.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) Mr Sule Kakamba,who was a victim of kidnapping, called for more police personnel to curtail the menace of kidnapping in Abaji.

He said there was need for synergy between the police and other security agencies in the country to effectively fight kidnapping.

“On our part, we will work with the police to tackle the menace,“he said.

He alleged that most of the cases of kidnappings were being masterminded by some powerful persons at the top.

Rev. Peter Afemhekhu, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Abaji chapter, said members of the community were living in fear because of kidnappers.

“Members are afraid to give information to police for fear of being exposed to the kidnappers,“he said.

Afemhekhu who commended the police for their efforts in tackling kidnapping, added that more was required from them.