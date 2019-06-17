They included the new honorable Commissioner for Health, Dr. Vincent Okpala, who’s to take over from Dr Joe Akabuike; the Special Adviser on Creative Security, Air Vice Marshal Chiobi(rtd); and the Managing Direcor/Chief Superintendent of the Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra State(OCHA) Brigade, Engr. Douglas Okafor.

The swearing in took place at today’s weekly State Executive Council meeting this afternoon and their appointment took immediate effect.

The governor charged the newly appointed officials to carry out their responsibilities with diligence and dedication as first charge and assured them of his support and assistance to ensure they have smooth and peaceful term.

The former Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joe Akabuike was also appointed the Chairman Board of Trustees/CEO of the Anambra State School of Health Technology, Obosi.