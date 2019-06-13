A 29 year-old-man, Jinadu Isa, on Thursday appeared before a Federal High Court, Lagos for allegedly trafficking 4.2 kilogrammes of Indian Hemp.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendant pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge of drug trafficking brought against him by that National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Following his plea, the prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aerna, asked the court for a trial date and urged the remand of the defendant in prison custody.

The NDLEA said that Isa was arrested on April 14 in Somolu, Lagos for dealing in 4.2 kg of Cannabis Sativa which is restricted by law.

However, the defence counsel Mr E.I Ukpabio, informed the court of a pending bail application filed on behalf of the defendant.

Justice Ayokunle Faji consequently ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison pending argument on the bail application and adjourned the case until Sept. 25 and Sept. 26 for hearing.

The offences contravened the provisions of section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act Cap N 30 Laws of The Federation 2004.