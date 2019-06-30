…says his life in danger

Lawal Adamu Usman (Mr LA), the Peoples Democratic Party senatorial candidate for Kaduna Central in the February 2019 elections narrowly escaped lynching by thugs suspected to have been sent by his opponent, Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress on Saturday.

Recall that at the last sitting of the Kaduna State Senatorial Elections Petitions Tribunal, Ustaz Yunus Usman SAN, lead counsel to Lawal Adamu Usman in the petition challenging the result of the election, alerted the judges that he was being harassed by security agents who claimed to be acting on the request of Uba Sani.

The Senior Advocate asserted that he had been invited by the security and later granted bail but had been trailed ever since by security operatives.

The Tribunal cautioned the security against further attempts at harassing the petitioner, Lawal Adamu Usman or any of his counsel pending the determination of the substantive suit.

At the resumed hearing on Saturday, June 29, at which the Petitioner Lawal Adamu Usman was personally present, suspicious faces were noticed within the premises of the Kaduna State High Court venue of the Tribunal.

This was brought to the notice of the open court by the petitioner’s lawyer and a female member of the panel of judges confirmed sighting the suspicious persons. The Tribunal Chairman, alarmed by the development, acted swiftly by calling the attention of the Directorate of State Security.

The DSS operatives drafted to the Tribunal also confirmed in open court the suspicious presence of unfriendly persons around the premises but said they were in control of the situation.

At the close of the hearing, the thugs who turned out to be dangerously armed, pounced on the petitioner as he was leaving the courtroom. It took the concerted effort of the security and the petitioner’s supporters to save him from imminent lynching.

Remarking on the incident after he was saved, Lawal Adamu Usman said his life is currently under threat but said he will not be intimidated to dump his struggle to reclaim the people’s mandate through legal means.

Saturday’s attack on the Tribunal might not be unconnected with the rendering in evidence of series of damning documents by the Petitioner that purports to prove that the first Respondent, Uba Sani did not resign his appointment with the office of the Kaduna State Governor before going into the elections as required by extant laws.