…Says Our Nation Doomed Under APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the bitter fighting and

hostilities in the Presidency is as a result of the confusion that had

enveloped the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Buhari Presidency

over the brazen stealing of the Presidential mandate that Nigerians

freely gave to the PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the February

23, Presidential election.

The party says the vicious fight for positions as ‘booty’ of a stolen

mandate further exposes the APC and the cabal in the Buhari Presidency

as power mongers who are only interested in power grabbing, treasury

looting and plundering of our national patrimony and not in the welfare

of Nigerians.

In the past few days, Nigerians painfully watched a reality show of the

fate that had befallen them in the past four years, as persons close to

the President openly declared that a cabal has been running the affairs

of our nation.

Nigerians watched as a faction within the power-grabbing APC, in a loud

protest in our nation’s seat of power, Abuja, earlier in the week,

listed the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Mr. President’s cousin, Mamman

Daura and his long-standing friend, Isa Funtua as members of the said

cabal that have appropriated the Presidency and held President Buhari

hostage.

In a counter-protest, the supporters of the cabal had also accused a

prominent APC governor of a North West state and his ‘brother’, who is a

prominent former minister and former governor of a South south state, as

those fanning the embers of discord in the Presidential Villa to achieve

their desperate ambition for power in 2023.

The despicable scenario is a pointer to the disposition of the APC, as a

sanctuary of power mongers and looters, as well as accounts for the

unpardonable selfish reason the APC and President Buhari’s handlers

rigged the Presidential election.

Moreover, this shameful in-fighting, dragged to the streets, is a

further confirmation of President Buhari’s incompetence and leadership

failure, which is directly responsible for the painful economic and

security situation which our nation has been sunk in the last four

years.

The PDP notes that the harsh reality is that, with the situation at

hand, there is no hope in sight for our nation under the APC and the

Buhari Presidency.

Nevertheless, while the PDP stands with millions of Nigerians in the

determination to retrieve our stolen mandate at the appropriate judicial

panels, our party finds it ludicrous that in the face of herculean

challenges confronting us as a nation, the concern of the APC and Buhari

Presidency is the sharing of ill-gotten electoral booty.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary