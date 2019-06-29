…Says Our Nation Doomed Under APC
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the bitter fighting and
hostilities in the Presidency is as a result of the confusion that had
enveloped the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Buhari Presidency
over the brazen stealing of the Presidential mandate that Nigerians
freely gave to the PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the February
23, Presidential election.
The party says the vicious fight for positions as ‘booty’ of a stolen
mandate further exposes the APC and the cabal in the Buhari Presidency
as power mongers who are only interested in power grabbing, treasury
looting and plundering of our national patrimony and not in the welfare
of Nigerians.
In the past few days, Nigerians painfully watched a reality show of the
fate that had befallen them in the past four years, as persons close to
the President openly declared that a cabal has been running the affairs
of our nation.
Nigerians watched as a faction within the power-grabbing APC, in a loud
protest in our nation’s seat of power, Abuja, earlier in the week,
listed the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Mr. President’s cousin, Mamman
Daura and his long-standing friend, Isa Funtua as members of the said
cabal that have appropriated the Presidency and held President Buhari
hostage.
In a counter-protest, the supporters of the cabal had also accused a
prominent APC governor of a North West state and his ‘brother’, who is a
prominent former minister and former governor of a South south state, as
those fanning the embers of discord in the Presidential Villa to achieve
their desperate ambition for power in 2023.
The despicable scenario is a pointer to the disposition of the APC, as a
sanctuary of power mongers and looters, as well as accounts for the
unpardonable selfish reason the APC and President Buhari’s handlers
rigged the Presidential election.
Moreover, this shameful in-fighting, dragged to the streets, is a
further confirmation of President Buhari’s incompetence and leadership
failure, which is directly responsible for the painful economic and
security situation which our nation has been sunk in the last four
years.
The PDP notes that the harsh reality is that, with the situation at
hand, there is no hope in sight for our nation under the APC and the
Buhari Presidency.
Nevertheless, while the PDP stands with millions of Nigerians in the
determination to retrieve our stolen mandate at the appropriate judicial
panels, our party finds it ludicrous that in the face of herculean
challenges confronting us as a nation, the concern of the APC and Buhari
Presidency is the sharing of ill-gotten electoral booty.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary