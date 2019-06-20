A 31-year-old driver, Oladimeji Popoola, accused of collecting N22 million to cure a businessman’s son of his speech impediment, on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for fraud.

Popoola, who resides at No. 5, Lanfewa Oguntedo St., Ayetoro, Ogun, is charged with conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretences and stealing.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendant committed the offence with some other persons at large, between August and December 2018 at Igando area of Lagos.

Eruada alleged that the defendant collected the money from the complainant, Mr Mikel Obi, with a promise to ”solve” his son’s speech impediment, a representation he knew was false.

He said that the defendant, who did not cure the complainant’s son, also failed to refund the money.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 411, 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years’ imprisonment for stealing while Section 314 provides 15 years’ imprisonment for obtaining money under false pretences.

Magistrate M.I Dan-Oni admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in like sum.

Dan-Oni ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until July 6 for mention.