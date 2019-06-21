From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

An expert in Quantity Surveying, Mr Oyinleye Adebowale has called on developers to always engage the services of development professionals to put an end to incessant building collapse in the country.

Mr. Adebowale stated this at a two day workshop organized in Makurdi by the Nigerian Institute of Quanyity Surveyors, (NIQS), Benue State chapter. The theme of the workshop was “Impact of Infrastructure Development on Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.”

The QS expert who a pressed concerns about thw rampant building collapse in recent times identified non compliance with government policy on infrastructure as being responsible.

He also blamed it on use of substandard materials and particularly, non participation or engagement of due professionals among other reasons.

According to him, it is the responsibility of development control units of governments to inspect and enforce development policies to ensure quality and standard structures in the society.

He advised that as part of development procedures and building approval process, a building approval and bill of quantities be requested to ensure that the developer has the resources to put up their structures.

He explained that there are a lot of abandoned project because along the line, the developer doesn’t have the money to complete the project because probably, he didn’t know how much he need”.

Mr Adebowale said government must ensure the enforcement of engaging the services of due development professionals rather than getting a bricklayer to do the Job of an engineer.

The state Chairman of NIQS, QS Joseph Akwu Amanyi while welcoming participants acknowledged that the infrastructural deficit across all sector of the Nigerian economy was alarming.

He urged his member to come up with opinions that will assist governments in implementing its infrastructural and economic growth plan.

“As policy makers and professionals in various sectors of the built environment, whose activities have direct bearing on infrastructural development, we are in a better position to assist government in achieving its goals and objectives in that direction.”

He urged governments, clients and all policy makers to take advise of professionals very seriously while he encouraged his members to continue to demonstrate professional competence to give the society best services.