A former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has carried out his threat to sue President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, for her alleged libellous tweet via her Twitter handle on May 7, 2019.

The post allegedly suggested that Atiku was on the watch list of security operatives in the United Arab Emirates and had travelled to shop for terrorists in the Middle East.

Atiku, through his lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), filed a N2.5bn suit against Onochie before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja on June 26.

“To say that the claimant is shopping for terrorists knowing same to be untrue and without any foundation is not only dishonest and reckless, but is calculated and politically designed to instigate security agents against him not only in the UAE, but across the world,” he stated in his statement of claim accompanying the suit.”

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Niger President elected ECOWAS Chairman

Related Post

President Buhari Observes Juma’at Prayer At Makkah Grand Mosque Ahead Of OIC Summit

President Buhari Observes Juma’at Prayer At Makkah Grand Mosque Ahead Of OIC Summit
/ May 31
Varsity to introduce random drug test to check abuse, cultism

Varsity to introduce random drug test to check abuse, cultism
/ Apr 30
NGE: Ganduje Hails Egbomode’s, T/Wada’s Election, Charges Media On Nation’s Security Threat

NGE: Ganduje Hails Egbomode’s, T/Wada’s Election, Charges Media On Nation’s Security Threat
/ May 5
Kidnapping: Osinbajo never used the word ‘exaggerated’–aide

Kidnapping: Osinbajo never used the word ‘exaggerated’–aide
/ Jun 26

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)