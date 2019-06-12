Former Super Eagles Midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for renaming the Abuja National Stadium after Moshood Abiola.

Adepoju said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

President Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja announced the change of name of the National Stadium, Abuja to Moshood Abiola National Stadium during his inaugural Democracy Day celebration speech at the Eagle Square.

The ex-international recalled how MKO Abiola, as he was fondly called, supported football in Nigeria, the Super Eagles and all other sports in general.

He said no honour was too much for Abiola who was referred to as the Pillar of Sports in Africa.

“I think it is a good development because Abiola, while he was alive, did a lot for Sports in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

“I recall how in Saudi 89 (FIFA U-20 World Cup), despite our loss in the final, Chief Abiola encouraged us and rewarded us with things I cannot forget,” he said.

Adepoju called on other philanthropists and corporate organisations to keep supporting sports as government could not do it alone.